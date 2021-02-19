Indiana Members Credit Union contributes $10,000 to Little Red Door cancer agency for cancer awareness card

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Members Credit Union recently presented a check for $10,000 to Little Red Door Cancer Agency as part of its exclusive Cancer Awareness Debit Card Program. IMCU members nominate a different local cancer related organization to be the beneficiary each year. Little Red Door Cancer Agency was the selected beneficiary for the past year, receiving a contribution for each signature based transaction made with this card from March 2020-February 2021.

The card is available for issue to members at IMCU’s 30 Indiana locations. The IMCU Cancer Awareness Debit Card is an option to members with a free checking account and can be issued immediately via IMCU’s instant issue program, which allows members to receive their debit card on the spot.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)