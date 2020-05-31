Indiana National Guard on standby amid protests

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order deploying Indiana National Guard members to protect state properties from further damage.

The news comes after two nights of violent protests that followed peaceful protests during the day. The executive order also requires members of the Indiana National Guard to be on standby to protect communities statewide.

Holcomb activated the state’s Reactionary Guard Saturday but no deployment was required.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

LATEST POSTS