MARION, Ind. — A Marion physician who is accused by 83 women in a malpractice lawsuit has had his medical license revoked and has been levied with a $65,000 fine.

Dr. William David Moore has been the subject of ongoing investigations spearheaded by FOX59/CBS4. Earlier this year, 83 women filed a medical malpractice against Moore.

According to the lawsuit, the women were patients of Dr. Moore throughout a span of nearly three decades in Grant County where Moore practiced as an OB/GYN.

Testimony from dozens of Moore’s victims accused Moore of not only taking photographs of patients’ private parts, including reportedly photographing a 9-year-old’s breasts, but of inappropriately touching and rubbing women.

Other testimony from victims in court described seeing photos of Moore’s finger inside them. Another photo was discovered where Moore’s ungloved hand was inside a woman’s vulva.

After a complaint was made to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office in 2022, an investigation led to Moore’s iPad being seized and a number of pictures of women’s genitalia were reportedly found on the device.

Moore’s license was suspended previously by the state medical licensing board. On Dec. 7, his license was revoked completely.

The case against Moore remains ongoing with a criminal investigation and a civil lawsuit filed against Moore. A special prosecutor was assigned in September to the case.