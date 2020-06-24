Indiana official testifies before House of Representatives, releases editorial

(WEHT) — Jennifer Sullivan, Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, testified Tuesday before the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Worker and Family Support subcommittee about Indiana’s child care response to COVID-19.

She described how the state has supported child care services to keep them available for essential workers during the pandemic, while protecting the health of children, their families and our early childhood education workforce.

Sullivan’s testimony begins around the 38 minute mark.

Sullivan and Indiana Department of Child Services Director Terry Stigdon wrote an editorial about how COVID-19 has and will impact the lives of Hoosier children.

