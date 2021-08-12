Indiana officials appealing decision against abortion laws

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana attorney general’s office has started an appeal of a federal judge’s ruling which found that several state laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional.

The office filed notice Wednesday that it will ask the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago to review the judge’s ruling, released Tuesday.

The office also asked U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker in Indianapolis to put on hold an injunction she issued preventing state officials from enforcing the state’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions, along with several other abortion restrictions included in state laws.