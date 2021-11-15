Indiana opens doors to cameras in 5 courtrooms

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project announced by the state Supreme Court.

The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1 and could be extended. All civil and criminal proceedings will be eligible for broadcast by the news media except for proceedings that are closed to the public. The judges are: Frances Gull in Allen Superior Court; Marianne Vorhees in Delaware Circuit Court; Bruce Parent in Lake Superior Court; Sean Persin in Tippecanoe Circuit Court; Leslie Shively in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

There will be restrictions on the use of cameras, especially if police informants, undercover officers, children or certain other witnesses are testifying.