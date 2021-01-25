Indiana otter trapping season reaches quota, closes early

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has closed the river otter trapping season after reaching its statewide quota, officials announced Monday. The season was scheduled to run from Nov. 15 to March 15, or until the quota of 600 river otters was reached.

Databases and reporting mechanisms allow for close monitoring of the total season harvest. More information about the river otter trapping season can be found at here.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)