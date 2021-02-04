Indiana part of multi-state settlement with consulting firm that worked for opioid companies

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced a $12.5 million settlement for Indiana as part of a $573 million multi-state settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Company, resolving investigations into the company’s role in working for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs, and profiting from the opioid epidemic.

Indiana’s $12,579,158 share of the settlement will be used to fund prevention, education, and treatment efforts in local communities. In addition to providing funds to address the crisis, the agreement calls for McKinsey to stop advising companies on potentially dangerous Schedule II and III narcotics.

The agreement also calls for McKinsey to disclose tens of thousands of its internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies. When states began to sue Purdue’s directors for their implementation of McKinsey’s marketing schemes, McKinsey partners began emailing about deleting documents and emails related to their work for Purdue.