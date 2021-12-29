Indiana police agencies trying out license plate cameras

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A growing number of Indiana communities are purchasing license plate cameras that can allow police to automatically detect stolen cars or vehicles associated with suspects wanted in crimes ranging from murders to child abductions.

Several Indiana cities are using the technology, including the Plainfield Police Department, just west of Indianapolis. The department purchased 12 license plate cameras this year and installed them in September along main thoroughfares. Plainfield Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge tells The Indianapolis Star the cameras are proving useful by collecting plate numbers and characteristics of passing vehicles.

And police in the northwest Indiana city of Whiting recently captured a murder suspect thanks to the technology installed at an intersection.