Indiana police bike ride scaled back over virus concerns

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An annual bicycle ride to benefit the families of Indiana police officers who’ve died in the line of duty has been drastically scaled back because of coronavirus concerns.

The Cops Cycling for Survivors set for its 19th year without its typical 13-day ride of nearly 1,000 miles around the state. Organizers plan a daylong ride Sept. 5 at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.

A stationary bike ride Sept. 14 in Rising Sun will honor town Police Chief David Hewitt. Another such ride Sept. 18 in Lafayette will honor state Trooper Peter Stephan. Both died in crash crashes last year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS