LAWRENCE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Indiana police officer is recovering after being shot in the line of duty last night.

The suspect reportedly shot an officer in the leg while Indiana Police, along with a SWAT team, were serving a warrant at a Lawrence residence where past reports of shots fired have been made. Police say the suspect who shot him is dead.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident is still under investigation.