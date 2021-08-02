Indiana police officers to crack down on stop arm violations

INDIANA (WEHT) – Police officers across the Hoosier state are out to make sure you’re stopping behind school buses.

More than 200 agencies will be boosting patrols to crack down on school bus stop arm violations and dangerous driving near bus stops and in school zones. Bus drivers and school transportation officials will also help police identify areas where extra patrols are most needed during the effort.

In 2019, Indiana lawmakers approved tougher penalties for drivers who pass school buses with extended stop arms after three children were fatally struck while crossing a highway to board a bus in Central Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb is urging drivers to be vigilant.