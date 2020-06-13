Indiana public universities face $103M state funding cut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s public universities would see a $103 million cut in state funding under a plan from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration reacting to significant drops in tax collections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A memo from the state budget director this week proposed a 7% reduction in the state’s 2020-21 funding to Indiana’s seven public colleges. The memo said the federal coronavirus relief package approved by Congress allocated nearly $82 million to Indiana’s colleges that can defray expenses.

The cut would result in a slight overall decrease for schools from this year rather than a 1.4% increase intended by the two-year state budget.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

LATEST NEWS