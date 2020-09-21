Indiana racial justice activist lied about being Black

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana activist known for racial and social justice advocacy has apologized for lying about being Black.

Satchuel Cole, who uses they and them pronouns, worked with Black Lives Matter and other groups.

The Indianapolis Star reports Cole apologized for taking up “space a Black person while knowing I am white.”

They issued the apology after a BlackIndyLIVE.com story about Cole’s identity.

It’s not the first time an activist has misled people about race.

Former NAACP chapter leader Rachel Dolezal, who’s white, led people to believe she was Black until questions were raised in 2015.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)