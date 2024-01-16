INDIANA (WANE) — A study done by Peak Sales Recruiting showed that Indiana is ranked as the 10th worst state to work in.

Peak Sales Recruiting looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Census Bureau, the Tax Foundation and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while focusing on specific metrics in the study.

The metrics considered job and GDP growth, union representation, weekly hours worked, commute times, remote work, and earnings ratio which considers the living wage needed to support a family against the average wage.

Job and GDP Growth

Indiana shows an average job growth rate of 1.7% which is compared to the top-ranking state of Nevada which shows double the job rate growth at 3.4%. For GDP growth, which measures the overall economic health of the state, Indiana measured at a 1% rate while the best state for the category, North Dakota, measured at 12.4%.

Average Work Week

When it came to measuring work weeks, in this study they found it important that a shorter work week was better to improve work-life balance and overall well-being. The best state, Utah, maintained an average work week of 37.1 hours, while the worst state, Alaska, measured 42.2 hours. Indiana came in on the higher end of the scale with an average work week of 38.7 hours.

Union Representation

In the state of Indiana, union representation is low compared to the top 5 states. The amount of Indiana workers represented by a union is 8.6% which compared to the latest Indiana employment data means 283,629 of Indiana’s working population of 3,298,021 work under a union. A union often helps to protect workers in the form of higher wages, better conditions and increased job security, which can increase the state’s overall ranking. The top-ranking state is Hawaii offering 23.4%.

Commute Time

In Indiana, the average commute time to work is 24.1 minutes. Shorter commute times allow for workers to spend less time traveling allowing them to reclaim more time. Wyoming takes the top spot for the shortest commute time at 18 minutes, with the rest of the top five staying within a minute of that time frame.

Remote Work

Remote work in most states increased during the pandemic with a shift of needing to stay home due to conditions or lockdowns. Remote work allows for more flexibility in their schedule along with enhancing job satisfaction but in some states where rates are low, it may be because of the lack of ability to do the job from home or a more traditional office setting. In the state of Indiana, the average rate of remote work available is 10.5%, while the top state of Colorado offers a 21.2% rate of working from home or remote work.

Earnings Ratio

The earnings ratio tracks the average wage against the cost of living for a family of four. Measuring this not only provides insight into the affordability of the state but also whether the working wage matches the cost of living. The top state, New Hampshire, offers an earnings ratio of 1.85, meaning they make nearly two times the amount to live a comfortable life or have disposable income. For Indiana, the earnings ratio is 1.33, meaning Hoosiers earn more than the cost for a family of four on average.

The best state to work in, according to the study, is Oregon with one of the shortest work weeks, a high union representation and steady job growth. New Hampshire and Massachusetts round out the top three spots as New Hampshire has no sales tax and a high earnings ratio of 1.85 and Massachusetts has an earnings ratio of 1.71.