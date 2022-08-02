INDIANA (WEHT) — Researchers have found that pre-K can be just as crucial for a child as elementary and high school is.

Due to the COVID pandemic, pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year. Experts believe this erased a decade of progress and increased educational inequality.

Unfortunately for Hoosiers, WalletHub ranks the state as the worst for early education. The site compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. Some of these findings included comparisons such as income requirement, monthly child care co-payment fees and total reported spending per child.

Within the share of 3 and 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-K, pre-K special education and head start, Indiana ranked in among the lowest at 48th. Hawaii, Idaho and Nevada were narrowly worse than the Hoosier State in this category. As for the best, the District of Columbia ranked first.

Indiana also tied for the 46th worst when it comes to total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool. The best yet again is the District of Columbia.

If you’re looking to move somewhere that is phenomenal for early education, you may want to consider Arkansas. The Neutral State landed as the best state on WalletHub’s study, showing high numbers in both access and quality. Click here for the full findings of the study.