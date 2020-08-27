Indiana Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana, Texas

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has deployed six volunteers in preparation to shelter and support individuals and families across several states who are impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The Red Cross is ready for a large response effort across Louisiana and Texas with nearly 600 trained disaster workers helping support communities threatened by Hurricane Laura, and with pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies along the Gulf Coast. Additional workers are standing by if needed.

On Tuesday night, as many as 5,000 people were provided a safe place to stay in emergency lodgings, including shelters and, in some circumstances, hotels.

Hurricane Laura came ashore Wednesday night as a category 4 hurricane, making landfall in Lake Charles, LA – the same area that Hurricane Rita devastated 15 years ago – and the most powerful hurricane to hit that state in 164 years.

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards, the damage In Louisiana is extensive. Power outages are widespread, with about 500,000 people estimated to be without power, and power outages are spreading to Arkansas and Tennessee. The weather is severe, and there is an ongoing tornado watch.

How you can help:

Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word LAURAMARCO to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance. Ensure your donation helps people affected by hurricanes Laura and Marco by choosing that option on redcross.org/donate or 800-RED-CROSS.

Eligible blood donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are encouraged to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Through our national inventory system, the Red Cross can move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed most.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)

LATEST HURRICANE LAURA NEWS: