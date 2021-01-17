Indiana reform bill receiving bipartisan support

(WEHT)- Indiana House Bill 1006, co-authored by local State Reps. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) and Steve Bartels (R-Eckerty), is receiving support from groups including the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.

The bill sailed through its first committee test in the House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code, passing unanimously before being referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Among other things, the bill requires officers to receive de-escalation training, provides a definition for chokeholds, and prohibits intentionally turning off body cameras to conceal a crime. It does not change qualified immunity, ban all chokeholds, nor does it address no-knock warrants.

Rep. McNamara says the bill, co-authored by Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis), was drafted with bipartisanship in mind, adding it is as comprehensive as it can be.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding was recently appointed to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Academy by Gov. Eric Holcomb. He says the bill will help officers and deputies across the state, adding the training component of the bill is “probably the most important.” Wedding adds the bill “recognizes that police officers across the state need to have adequate training brought to them, each and every day.”

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)