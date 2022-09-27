INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana region of the American Red Cross is deploying more than a dozen volunteers to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall and to Puerto Rico for disaster relief after Hurricane Fiona.

According to a release from American Red Cross, volunteers will assist with sheltering needs, mental health services, feeding assistance, deployment support, short-term and long-term recovery efforts and more. More volunteers may deploy from the Indiana region in the coming days as Red Cross teams continue to identify needs across the affected area.

How to help