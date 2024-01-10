INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Representative Mike Speedy, R-District 90 has announced that he will run for a position in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to a news release from Speedy’s campaign, Speedy will enter the race for Indiana’s sixth congressional district, the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind. District 6. This comes after Pence announced on Tuesday that he would not run for reelection in 2024.

“Our nation is at a crossroads,” Speedy said in the release. “We can choose the path of reconciling America to our founding principles, or we can take the tragic path toward destruction by continuing down the road of Marxism that doomed so many in the 20th century. We must once again champion the rights of the individual, rooted in our Constitution’s Bill of Rights.”

The release said that Speedy is a real estate investor and has served on both the Indianapolis City-County Council and as part of the Indiana General Assembly. Speedy said he is running “to be a voice for commonsense, conservative ideas” and aims to be the “committed, conservative vote for Indiana’s 6th congressional district.”