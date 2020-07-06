Indiana report says abortions dropped 5% in state last year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year.

An annual state health department report shows that the number of abortions in Indiana fell by 400 to 7,637 during 2019. That decline came following two years of increases from the 7,280 abortions recorded in 2016 after several years of declines.

Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has adopted laws giving the state some of the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

