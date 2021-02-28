Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Who can get vaccinated and where

Indiana reports 736 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy MGN Online

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 736 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.8%, with a cumulative rate of 9.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 661,673 total positive cases and 12,142 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 431 probable COVID-19 deaths.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Sunday, 992,727 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 565,722 are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories