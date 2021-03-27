Indiana Republicans resolute for school voucher expansion

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston speaks with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis. Huston and other Republican leaders are supporting a proposal moving quickly through the Legislature to shield businesses and others from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers remain resolute on their push for a big expansion of Indiana’s private school voucher program in the face of pushback from public school leaders across the state. The Republican-dominated state Senate has not yet unveiled any revisions to the voucher expansion plan approved in February by the House that’s projected to boost the program’s cost by nearly 50% over the next two years.

More than 100 public school boards have approved resolutions against the expansion, which could consume nearly 40% of the total K-12 state funding increase touted by Republicans. Legislative leaders, however, maintain parents should have the choice of where their children attend school.

