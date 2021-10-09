Indiana requiring new special ed licensure for teachers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Special education teachers in Indiana will be required to be fully licensed or meet new requirements for provisional licensing after Indiana officials said the state issued thousands of emergency special education teaching permits in violation of federal law over the last four years.

WFYI-FM reports that Indiana issued 43% more special education emergency teaching permits in 2019-20 than it did four years before, including for teachers with emergency licenses in mild intervention, intense intervention, deaf and hard of hearing, and blind and low vision.

Federal law bars states from issuing emergency permits for special education teachers. State officials said they will stop issuing emergency permits for special education next school year.