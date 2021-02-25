Indiana sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified

WASHINGTON (WEHT)- After nearly 80 years, Navy Bandmaster and Indiana native James Booe has been identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Booe, along with over 400 sailors, died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The process of finding and identifying sailors who died during the attack began in 1947, though only 35 sailors were identified at that time.

In 2015, crews once again began identifying sailors who died in the attack and were able to identify Booe last year through dental and genetic analysis. Booe, a native of Veedersburg, will be reburied at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific in June.

(This story was originally published February 25, 2021)