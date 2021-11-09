Indiana school sued over transgender restroom access

A transgender flag being waved at LGBT gay pride march in this undated photo (Shutterstock via CNN)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A federal lawsuit claims a western Indiana school district has been illegally denying two transgender high school students use of school restrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity.

The lawsuit filed Monday against the Vigo County School Corp. seeks a court order requiring school staffers to use the male names associated with the students’ gender identities and to use those names in school publications such as the yearbook.

The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on behalf of the Terre Haute North High School students claims the district has committed intentional discrimination in violation of federal law. A school district spokesman declined to comment.