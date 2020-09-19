Indiana schools chief draws GOP ire by backing Democrat

Business executive Woody Myers speaks to the media as he hands over paperwork to put his name on the Democratic primary ballot for Indiana governor at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Myers will be the only Democrat seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb this year after tech business leader Josh Owens dropped out the race Wednesday and endorsed Myers.(AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Republican Party is disavowing the state schools superintendent elected under its banner with her decision to support Democrat Woody Myers for governor.

The Myers campaign announced Friday the endorsement from schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. She said in a statement that Myers “combines personal intellect, sincere concern, and a commitment for education.” Myers is challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reelection bid but has raised little campaign cash and struggled to gain attention.

A state Republican spokesman calls McCormick a Democrat who’s been angling for a position in a possible future Democratic administration.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)

