Indiana schools to receive nearly $1.8B in federal funding to help with pandemic costs

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Department of Education announced the estimated funds that public school districts across the state will get as part of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The allocations total nearly $1.8 billion in total. A breakdown of the estimates per school can be found here.

Planning allocations for non-public schools will be released later this spring. Officials expect those funds will total an additional $78 million.

“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”

Schools will be able to use these funds to reimburse approved, pandemic-related expenses incurred through Sept. 2024.

Federal requirements stipulate the schools must use at least 20% of the funds to support accelerated learning opportunities for students as they make up for instructional time lost to COVID-19. This may include summer learning or enrichment, afterschool programs, extended schools years programs and more.