Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announces her priorities

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has announced her top priorities for the office. Sullivan says election integrity, security and voter confidence topping the list. She will split time between Evansville and her office in the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

On March 16, Governor Eric Holcomb named Sullivan, a state representative from Evansville, as Indiana’s 62nd Secretary of State. Rep. Tim O’Brien has was sworn in as Sullivan’s replacement.

Prior to being appointed Secretary of State, Sullivan served more than six years as the state representative for northern Evansville and Newburgh. She has served as chair of the budget subcommittee of the House Ways & Means Committee, vice chair of the House Rules and Legislative Procedures Committee and as president of POWER, the bipartisan House women’s caucus.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)