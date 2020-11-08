Indiana seeks retired health care workers for COVID-19 help

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials are renewing their call for retired health care workers to help relieve staff in Indiana’s hospitals and long-term care facilities as the number of hospitalizations and new infections across the state continue to spike at record highs.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says hospitals and healthcare workers in Indiana are swamped, “needing support now more than ever.” The state’s hospitals are currently seeing more coronavirus patients than at any other time in the pandemic.

Staffing issues continue to be the greatest challenge, Box said, adding that there’s an ongoing need for additional reservists who would be “willing to serve.”

