Indiana sees record sports wagering in October amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (AP) Indiana set a new sports betting record in October with nearly a quarter-billion dollars legally wagered on the outcome of professional and collegiate sporting events. That happened while play slowed at other casino games.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Indiana Gaming Commission released data recently showing that Indiana gamblers placed sports bets totaling $231 million in October, which is an 11% increase over the then-record $207.5 million wagered in September.

The commission says about 73% of October’s statewide sports wagering passed through northwest Indiana casinos or their affiliated mobile sports wagering applications.

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)

