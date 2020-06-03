Indiana Sen. Mike Braun responds to protests, new PPP legislation

Ind. (WEHT/AP) — During a media briefing Tuesday, Indiana Senator Mike Braun discussed recent protests and legislation on its way to the Senate.

As protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the nation, Braun says he believes local and state governments, along with law enforcement should have total authority to make sure they do the right thing.

Monday, President Trump vowed to deploy the military to cities if governors don’t get control on protests that turn violent. Regarding the National Guard, Braun says each governor will have that ability. He is not for active military being sent in.

“I’m fully confident that mayors within our larger cities across the country and governors can handle that. But I think it is their responsibility,” Braun said.

Braun says the underlying event of the protest was horrific and peaceful protests need to be allowed. He added that law enforcement protocol needs to be looked at.

The House recently passed an overwhelmingly bipartisan measure to modify a new “paycheck protection” program for businesses that have suffered COVID-related losses. It would give businesses more flexibility to use federal subsidies for other business costs and extend the program for four additional months.

Braun says he believes the concepts and the ideas in past PPP bills were good, but he did not like the “one size fits all” and essential and non-essential business designation.

Braun says everything that has been done so far needs to be assessed and any problems need to be fixed before moving forward.

“We need to make sure whatever we would change or enhance that it’s correcting some of the flaws that were in there in the first place and that for businesses that don’t need it, don’t get it,” Braun said.

Braun says he supports small business efforts, but he has not decided whether he will vote in favor of the latest PPP bill.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020)