Indiana Senate Bill 388: Foreign business ownership of agricultural land

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana General Assembly has a Senate bill that discusses foreigners being able to own agricultural land for business reasons.

According to The Indiana General Assembly, if Senate Bill 388 gets passed, at the beginning of July 1 a foreign business may not get agricultural land located within Indiana, unless the agricultural land will be used for nonfarming business purposes. According to The Indiana General Assembly, the bill also prohibits a foreign business that currently owns agricultural land located within Indiana from transferring the agricultural land to another foreign business entity after June 30.

According to The Indiana General Assembly, the bill requires a foreign business entity to report the acquisition, sale, or transfer of agricultural land located within Indiana to the Secretary of State. According to The Indiana General Assembly, the bill makes it so that agricultural land acquired, sold, or transferred in violation of law is subject to forfeiture to the state. This bill was written by Republican Senator Mark Messmer.