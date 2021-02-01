Indiana Senate passes bill eliminating state wetland protections

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Senate passed a measure today to repeal the state-regulated wetlands law. The current law requires a permit from the Department of Environmental Management for wetland activity. But some say the law has driven up home prices and caused issues for farmers.

Here’s how local state senators voted: Mark Messmer, who authored the bill, voted to pass it, along with Jim tomes and Erin Houchins. Vaneta Becker voted against it. The bill now heads to the Indiana House.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)