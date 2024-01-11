INDIANAPOLIS — Lawmakers in the Indiana State Senate are letting their constituents, as well as their fellow lawmakers, what they would like to focus on in the 2024 legislative session.

This comes after others, including the Indiana House Republicans and Indiana House Democrats, the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus as well Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, released their respective 2024 legislative agendas as the 2024 legislative session began in the state of Indiana.

Look below to see the 2024 legislative priorities for both the Indiana Senate Republicans and the Indiana Senate Democrats.

Senate Republicans

On Thursday, Republicans in the Indiana Senate presented its caucus agenda which focused on a number of issues, including improving students’ reading skills, access to childcare, fiscal responsibility, protecting patients, upgrading water lines and government accountability.

“We are entering a short session where we are focusing on important nuts-and-bolts issues,” Indiana State Senator Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, the senate president pro tem, said in a news release from the Indiana Senate Republicans. “Our Hoosier kids need to be able to read in order to be successful in life – period – and that’s why we have made our reading skills bill Senate Bill 1. In addition, members are working on ways to increase access to child care, protect patients, be even better stewards of taxpayer dollars, and upgrade our water lines so they are safe for Hoosiers in areas that still have lead pipes.”

In the release, lawmakers presented Senate Bills that would cover each of the priority issues that the 2024 agenda included:

Senate Bill 1 Authored by Indiana Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger Centers around ensuring the science of reading instruction is being taught throughout the state. The bill also commits to measures that help early detection and remediation for students not reading at grade level.

Senate Bill 2 Authored by State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso Centers around increasing the the number of childcare providers in the state by “eliminating red tape,” including cutting more regulations that “drive up the cost of operating a childcare facility.”

Senate Bill 3 Authored by State Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo Centers around reforming the prior authorization system that has caused delays and denied care for patients in the past. This bill would identify waste, fraud and abuse of the program “without negatively impacting patients and doctors.”

Senate Bill 4 Authored by State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, the Senate Majority Floor Leader Centers around setting up a process to review and return unused state government funds to the state’s General Fund, enabling agencies to “lower or eliminate fines and fees more quickly.”

Senate Bill 5 Authored by State Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford Centers around enabling utility companies with lead line service replacement plans approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to replace lead pipes more quickly and in a more cost-effective way.



Senate Democrats

With the tagline “an agenda for the people,” Indiana Senate Democrats, along with the Democratic lawmakers from the Indiana House of Representatives, presented their 2024 legislative priorities, two of which overlap with priorities presented by the Senate Republicans.

“For too long, the Indiana General Assembly has operated with absolute control and little accountability, passing policies that have been undesirable, unproductive and even harmful to Hoosiers,” Indiana State Senator Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis and the Senate Democratic Leader, said in a news release. “Now, in every major area—housing, childcare, healthcare and so one—Hoosiers are struggling to lead good quality lives. Even our youngest Hoosiers have been impacted by bad public policy from this Legislature, with current third-grade reading outcomes threatening our kids’ futures and opportunities.

“Hoosiers deserve to know this body is working to pass the policies they want and need to prosper. To address the affordability crisis impacting Hoosiers across the board, implement the policies Hoosiers need to thrive—not just survive—our Legislature must allow residents to have a direct say in the laws that govern their lives.”

Education

Indiana Senate Democrats stressed that education changes are needed to improve the overall system and “ensure the best learning environment for students.” Officials stressed that lawmakers should not pull “the rug out from under teachers every year with new laws that require them to receive new training, create new lesson plans and familiarize themselves with entirely new approaches to teaching.”

Indiana Senate Democrats also highlighted the need to look into the way reading is taught in elementary school. Lawmakers are advocating for additional literacy support, “but cautioning major changes” before results can be quantified.

Lowering Drug Costs

High drug costs are something that the Indiana Senate Democrats said was “truly burdening Hoosiers” along with the increased prices of rent, utilities, food and other essential living items. Lawmakers are calling for caps on the following drug costs:

Insulin – cap at $35

Albuterol – cap at $55

Epinephrine – cap at $25

Reducing Property Taxes

Indiana Senate Democrats aim to bring a $250 property tax credit to every homeowner to “keep homeowners of all ages in their homes.” Officials said this would be funded by state surplus dollars and would provide tax relief by not taking away funding from schools and local government.

Ballot Measures

The Indiana Senate Democrats aim to bring forward a pathway to implement citizen-led ballot initiatives. They said they believe that it would provide Hoosiers a voice, stating their voices “should always outweigh the personal political desires of elected officials.”

Childcare

Alongside the Indiana Senate Republicans, the Indiana Senate Democrats also highlighted that access to affordable, quality childcare is an issue across Indiana. Lawmakers said overall changes should come to childcare, stating that “when access to childcare and the ability to work depends on (a person’s) zip code, it’s clear the system is not working.”