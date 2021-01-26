Indiana senators join colleagues in reintroducing term limits amendment

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:
Mike Braun and Luke Messer file for Indiana's US Senate seat

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) have joined Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to reintroduce an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would impose term limits on Members of Congress.

U.S. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

Sen. Braun says terms limits are one change that would immediately make Washington work more for Americans and less for the swamp. In a statement, Braun says he’s also signed a term limit pledge for himself.

The full proposal is available to read here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories