Indiana senators join colleagues in reintroducing term limits amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) have joined Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to reintroduce an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would impose term limits on Members of Congress.

U.S. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

Sen. Braun says terms limits are one change that would immediately make Washington work more for Americans and less for the swamp. In a statement, Braun says he’s also signed a term limit pledge for himself.

The full proposal is available to read here.