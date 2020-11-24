Indiana senators rebuff report that they held contempt for Trump

INDIANA (WEHT) – Former Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein revealed the names of 21 Republican senators, who he says have “repeatedly expressed contempt” for President Donald Trump.

Among the 21 names Bernstein tweeted were both Indiana senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun. Bernstein’s list was condemned by some of those named, including Braun and Young.

The former Washington Post reporter partnered with Bob Woodward investigating Watergate and the resignation of president Richard Nixon. Bernstein said he didn’t violate confidentiality pledges the senators.

Others named were Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio and Tim Scott of South Carolina. Bernstein told CNN that many senators, if not most, were happy to see Trump defeated in this election, as long as Republicans controlled the Senate.

“This is more false news from a CNN political analyst, as I was one of President Trump’s top defenders during impeachment and strongly support his legal efforts to ensure that every legal vote is counted,” Braun told Eyewitness News.

A spokesperson for Sen. Young’s office said, “These unsourced rumors don’t deserve a response. It’s clear senator Young has a great working relationship with President Trump that has yielded several historic wins for Indiana, including a Hoosier justice on the Supreme Court.”

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

