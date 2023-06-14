HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 14 that U.S. Army Private David S. Whipple, 23, of Plymouth, Indiana, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for August 15, 2022.

DPAA says in late 1941, Whipple was a member of the 27th Materiel Squadron, 20th Air Base Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942. Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members, including Whipple, were captured and interned at POW camps. According to prison camp and other historical records, Whipple died July 26, 1942, and was buried with others in the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 225.

DPAA says to identify Whipple’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis. Officials note although interred as an Unknown in MACM, Whipple’s grave was meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC).

Whipple will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, on a date to be later determined. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

Officials note Whipple was accounted for in August 2022, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification.