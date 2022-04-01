INDIANA (WEHT) – A virtual event by the Indiana Department of Child Services and The Villages brought forth some speakers that helped kick Child Abuse Prevention Month off. One of these speakers was Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“Our partners, providers, hospitals and schools – along with each of you – play such a vital role in keeping children safe, healthy and happy,” Gov. Holcomb stated.

“Wearing blue or carrying and planting pinwheels and posting them on social media will raise awareness, but in and of themselves won’t stop harm from happening to children,” DCS Director Terry Stigdon said. “We stop it by taking action.”

For more information and resources on preventing child abuse and neglect, go here.