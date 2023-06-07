HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fair unveiled the first wave of its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage Schedule.
The following shows start at 7:30 p.m. on the listed dates and are free with paid fair admission:
- Clint Black – Friday, July 28
- Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30
- Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2
- TobyMac – Sunday, August 6
- THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, August 12
- Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18
The Indiana State Fair will run from July 28 through August 20. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.