HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fair unveiled the first wave of its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage Schedule.

The following shows start at 7:30 p.m. on the listed dates and are free with paid fair admission:

  • Clint Black – Friday, July 28
  • Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30
  • Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2
  • TobyMac – Sunday, August 6
  • THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, August 12
  • Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18

The Indiana State Fair will run from July 28 through August 20. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.