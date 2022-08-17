INDIANA (WEHT) – The results for Indiana State Fair’s annual culinary competition were announced on Wednesday during an unveiling at the fairgrounds.

The top three winners took home a cash prize as well as the title of “Taste of the Fair, 2022 Food of the Fair.” Entrants of this year’s taste of the fair were voted on throughout the fair by the public, and all entries can be viewed online here.

Third Place – Mexican Street Corn in a Cup

Created by Wilson Concessions, this item features roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese and Mexican spices. Wilson Concessions will receive $500 for third place.

Second Place – Pretzel Nacho Bites

Created by Wilson Concessions, who received $1,000 for the second place item. Pretzel Nacho Bites consist of Wilson Concessions pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos and bacon bits.

First Place – Pickle Pizza

Swain’s Concessions LLC created the first place entry, and will take home $2,500 in prize money. Pickle Pizza features homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and, of course, dill pickles.

The Indiana State Fair will run through August 21.