Indiana State Fair Commission holds groundbreaking ceremony for Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fair Commission held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday and announced the naming rights to the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, a $50 million, 197,000 square foot, multi-use facility that will replace the almost century-old Swine Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

The new facility will be in the same location and will keep the old facade. It’s already slated to host the 2025 NCAA Division Two Indoor Track and Field Championship.

Construction will start after the state fair ends. It is scheduled to be done in 2023.