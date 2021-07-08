Indiana State Fair: Eat your way through the fair with 23 new foods like the Outlaw Burger, Fruity Pebbles funnel cake

INDIANAPOLIS — Come to the Indiana State Fair with an appetite!

Fair organizers have released the list of new foods making their debut at the 2021 fair. It doesn’t matter if you’re leaning towards sweet or savory — there really is something for everyone!

Some highlights include a Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake: a fresh, golden funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, Monroe Concessions’ special icing, and a generous sprinkle of Fruity Pebbles; Frozen Mocha Coffee: a drink that is “both decadent and refreshing and pairs perfectly with any delicious Dairy Bar menu item;” and the Outlaw Burger: a thick and juicy quarter pounder with pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, and jalapeño jelly served on a toasty bun.

