Indiana State Fair: New activities for 2021 include animal yoga, massive bubble tower, double decker carousel

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair returns on July 30, and Hoosiers can expect the classics that are considered staples of the fair like the Midway, elephant ears and 4-H animals.

But this year, some new and exciting additions will welcome fairgoers alongside the traditional offerings.

Take a look at ten new interactive experiences awaiting you at the 2021 Indiana State Fair:

Animal Yoga

Practice your downward facing dog pose alongside goats, pigs, bunnies and lambs!

The Indiana State Fair is offering 45-minute beginner animal yoga sessions.

Get up close and personal with the barnyard animals during seven sessions that each cost $35. The price does include admission to the fair.

Yoga sessions are at the following times:

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31

10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (noon) on Sunday, August 1

6 p.m. on Thursday, August 12

6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18

6 p.m. on August 19

Space is limited. Reserve your spot here.

Backyard Brats and Brews

Is barbecuing with an icy cold beer your favorite summertime tradition? Let the fair host the cook out!

Get lunch and/or dinner at Backyard Brats and Brews in the Hoosier State Park.

The barbecue is open for all ages and will have live music and yard games in addition to food and alcoholic beverages.

Backyard Brats & Brews will be open from 12 p.m. (noon) to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair.

Bubble Tower

The Family Fun Park will host a giant bubble tower throughout the fair.

Kids can chase and pop bubbles for hours thanks to the solar-powered gadget. Just follow the bubble trail until you see the tower!

Budweiser Clydesdales

Horse admirers can see the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales during the fair’s Daily Parade!

If that’s not close enough for you, you can visit the majestic horses in their downtime. You can find the Clydesdales just inside Gate 12 north of the Farm Bureau Building.

Did you know in order to qualify as a Budweiser Clydesdale a horse must weigh at least 1,800 pounds and have four white feet plus white coloring on the face?

Double Decker Carousel

Get double the fun at a ride making its debut at the 2021 State Fair!

The Double Decker Carousel features two levels of beautifully handcrafted horses, tigers, zebras, and giraffes. You can find it just west of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand.

Individual tickets are $1.50 each. You can buy a wristband for all rides in advance for $25 until August 1. If you purchase a wristband on site, it will cost $35 and can only be used on July 30, Aug. 4, Aug. 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 13, Aug. 18, Aug. 20, and Aug. 22.

Forever Forest

Learn about the impact forests have on our lives in the Forever Forest exhibit, presented by the Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association.

Children are invited to play and learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the every-day products made from trees.

You can find the interactive exhibit at the Farm Bureau Building daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Great American Duck Race

Quack, quack! Cheer on your favorite duck at the Great American Duck Race!

Mallard ducks will compete on a water track to be the first one to splash to the finish line. The unique and educational show is in the Family Fun Park and takes place daily at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Mighty Mike Show

Step into the past with the brute strength of the Mighty Mike Show.

The strongman will show off his amazing feats of strength including juggling bowling balls and sledgehammers, bending horseshoes, and tearing decks of cards. A word of warning: there may be some cheesy dance moves too!

The Mighty Mike Show will be performed daily in the Hoosier Spirit Park at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

There may not be a big blue ox, but the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will have plenty of lumberjacks on hand to entertain you with their strength, skill, and athletic ability!

The show will feature events like log rolling and axe throwing at the WGU Indiana Parklet. Catch it daily at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Street Drum Corps

Follow the beat to the Street Drum Corps show. The world-renowned performers have appeared on America’s Got Talent, American Idol, MasterChef, and Glee.

The group uses unique instruments, such as garbage cans, rain barrels, kitchenware, recycled products, and even power tools.

Catch their daily performances at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Shows will take place at the Family Fun Park the opening weekend from July 31 to August 1. It will take place at the Gate 12 Kids’ Zone for the remainder of the fair from August 4 to August 22.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair will be held July 30 to August 22 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). The theme for this year’s fair is Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit.