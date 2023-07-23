HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fair rolled out further details on new experiences guests can expect when visiting the Indiana State Fair, which is happening July 28 through August 20.

Officials say the new exhibits are:

Illuminate! A custom light show full of oversized lanterns. Nestled within Expo Hall, this new exhibit is FREE with paid Fair admission. Goes from July 28 to August 6, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Expo Hall.

Cornhole Tournament pres. by Scorebox21 The first Indiana State Fair Cornhole Tournament will happen on July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Building. Sign up for a chance at a $2,000 prize.

Otter Adventure An interactive, up-close-and-personal show at the MHS Family Fun Park August 2 through 20 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to catch Otter Adventure.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs A pig race will have pigs compete for the grand prize, an Oreo cookie. The races will be on the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand every Friday through Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Xpogo: Extreme Stunt Team Competitors that were on two seasons of America’s Got Talent will be jumping over nine feet in the air on pogo sticks while flipping and doing tricks. People can catch their performances every day of the Fair in The Backyard. Locations include The Backyard and Hoopfest

Parakeet Encounter People can bring their family to interact with parakeets. The Parakeet Encounter is located just west of the Indiana Young Farmers Building. It goes from daily 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. at the DNR Building.

The Rope Warrior The Rope Warrior has been performing his interactive jump rope show all over the world for the last 25 years. He’s had performances for Boris Yeltsin in Russia, for Presidents Clinton and Bush at their inaugurations. He has made over 100 national television appearances and currently holds three world records. Dates and times vary and are on Main Street.

Indiana Musician Showcase Local Indiana musicians will be performing around the State Fairgrounds in many locations. People can stop by The Backyard, Wine Garden and The Taproom.

The Mercantile A new shopping district.



For more information, and to see ticket prices, please go here.