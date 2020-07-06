Indiana state park deer management draw hunt application period opens Monday

(WEHT)- Hunters across Indiana now have the opportunity to apply online for the state park deer management draw hunts.

Department of Natural Resources officials say the online method is the only way to apply. Applicants must have any valid license to take a deer in Indiana, not including apprentice licenses. They must also be Indiana residents or have a valid lifetime license to take deer in Indiana and be at least 18 years old when they apply.

Once applications are submitted online, the information cannot be changed. Primary applicants may include two secondary applicants with them, but the secondary applicants must also meet the same age, residency, and licensing requirements as the primary applicant. There is no preferential treatment given for applications with or without secondary applicants.

The application window ends August 17, the results of a randomized computer drawing will be available August 31.

Properties participating include Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison (archery only), Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and Trine State Recreation Area (archery only).

Firearm hunts include any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana. Archery hunts include any archery equipment legal to take deer in Indiana, including crossbows. Early hunts are Nov. 16-17, and late hunts are Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

This story was originally published on July 6, 2020

