HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks have organized First Day Hikes to usher in 2024.

Hikers at Harmonie State Park will meet at the campground overflow parking lot at 1 p.m. on January 1 for a hike on trail 5. Hot cocoa and cookies will be offered after the hike.

In Lincoln State Park, hikers can meet at the Nature Center at noon for a 2-mile hike around Lake Lincoln. Hikers will also meet at the Nature Center at noon for a hike of trail 4 to learn about prescribed burns.

For more information, including a full list of First Day Hikes, visit the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.