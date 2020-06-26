Indiana State Parks unveil comment card system

(WEHT)- With more people visiting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana State Parks have unveiled a new comment card system so visitors can share their thoughts.

The new program is called “Service State Park Style” and it focuses on hospitality as you camp. Comment cards are available in park offices, nature centers, and public buildings, as well as online.

