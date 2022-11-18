VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police assisted in an investigation that lead to an arrest possibly solving a cold case involving a 1987 child molestation and sexual assault.

Along with Rhode Island State Police, local law enforcement collaborated to conduct a criminal investigation regarding allegations of child molestation and sexual assault reported in Exeter, Rhode Island in April of 1987.

Indiana State Police was contacted by Rhode Island officials in September to request a DNA sample from a suspect linked to the 1987 crimes. The suspect, Frank J. Theis, 66, of Terre Haute, Ind. was the subject in question.

Indiana State Police conducted a covert investigation with the Special Investigation Section and was able to attain a DNA sample from Theis to send back to Rhode Island authorities for analysis. It was later confirmed by the Forensic Service Unit with the Rhode Island Department of Health lab that the requested DNA sample from Theis matched that of the suspect of the 1987 crimes.

Theis was taken into custody by the Putnam State Police Post on Oct. 19 for an active warrant out of Rhode Island for one count of first-degree sexual assault, and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Theis was taken to Vigo County jail, and then later taken back to Rhode Island on Nov. 15.