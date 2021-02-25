Indiana State Police looking for recruits

(WEHT)- The Indiana State Police announced they are looking for recruits to join the 81st Recruit Academy.

Applicants must apply online by 10:59 p.m. (CST) March 9th to be considered and the ISP says only the first 150 applications will be considered. Applicants will then go through a written test, a physical test, and an interview at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield. Applicants must pass each phase of the process to continue.

Applicants must be a United States citizen, be between the ages of 21 and 40 on December 2nd, meet a minimum vision standard, have a valid driver’s license, be willing to serve anywhere in the state, and either have a high school diploma or GED.

During training, recruits will earn over $1600 biweekly, with a starting salary at $48,000. Troopers will also receive a health care plan including dental, vision, medical, and pharmacy coverage until reaching 65. Troopers with at least 25 years of experience will also receive a lifetime pension.

